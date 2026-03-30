Previous
Mossy Hook by richyoung
340 / 365

Mossy Hook

The tree threw its giant mossy hook into the forest in hopes of catching a mossy fish before the end of the day.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact