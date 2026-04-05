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Let Me Eat by richyoung
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Let Me Eat

The goats were much more interested in eating than interacting with children yesterday, but it was a way to keep them occupied while little hands were petting them and parents were taking pictures.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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