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343 / 365
Shhh! I'm Hiding!
This "face in the woods" reminded me of the Queen in her old woman disguise in Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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365
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NIKON D3300
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6th April 2026 4:30pm
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