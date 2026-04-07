Previous
A Matter of Time by richyoung
344 / 365

A Matter of Time

According to Google, this relationship is near its end. Sad. Such a cute couple.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact