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Using His Head
Saw my grandson play 2 soccer games today. After a loss yestereday, they came back determined and won both games today.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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NIKON D3300
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12th April 2026 10:23am
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