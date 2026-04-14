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Dorper Sheep in an Urban Field by richyoung
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Dorper Sheep in an Urban Field

I saw of flock of Dorper sheep in an urban field as I was returning to the hotel tonight. Such cute lambs. Thank goodness Google can identify the type just by uploading a picture. I learn so much that way.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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