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Dorper Sheep in an Urban Field
I saw of flock of Dorper sheep in an urban field as I was returning to the hotel tonight. Such cute lambs. Thank goodness Google can identify the type just by uploading a picture. I learn so much that way.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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14th April 2026 7:39pm
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