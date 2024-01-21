Previous
Infinite Bridge by rickaubin
33 / 365

Infinite Bridge

Taken back in August while visiting my mom in Georgia
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice leading lines, looks good in black and white
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise