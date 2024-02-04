Previous
A Pothole in the Shadow of the Soul by rickaubin
A Pothole in the Shadow of the Soul

Walking the dog and spied this in the beam of the low sun.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Jen ace
Love the dramatic title and cool shot! I see multiple faces peering out of tan pothole, making it even more mysterious!
February 4th, 2024  
