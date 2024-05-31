Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Pierce the Sky
Enjoying the abstracts caused by the tops of buildings meeting up with the clouds
31st May 2024
31st May 24
4
2
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
137
photos
26
followers
27
following
37% complete
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
31st May 2024 4:52pm
Tags
b&w
Corinne C
ace
A stunning pic
May 31st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I agree that it's a stunning pic!
May 31st, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@corinnec
Thanks Corinne!
May 31st, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@ankers70
Thanks Suzanne!
May 31st, 2024
