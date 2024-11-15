Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
249 / 365
Shave and a Haircut…loading…
Sent to the Mrs. (who is also my barber) as a subtle reminder. OK, maybe not that subtle.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
249
photos
37
followers
44
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th November 2024 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fiveplustwo-blackandwhite
Wendy
ace
What a big surprise. I like it! Does this mean we get a selfie of a haircut next? The joy never ends. Excellent! Thanks for tagging five plus two. 🤍
.
November 15th, 2024
Five plus Two
ace
Well hello there Rick. do you need 2 bits to pay the Mrs.? Nice selfie.
November 15th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
This would fit the November monthly theme "about me" very nicely. If interested tag it theme-november2024
Here is more information:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49934/new-monthly-theme-november-vote!!!-for-october's-finalists
November 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
.
Here is more information: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49934/new-monthly-theme-november-vote!!!-for-october's-finalists