Shave and a Haircut…loading… by rickaubin
249 / 365

Shave and a Haircut…loading…

Sent to the Mrs. (who is also my barber) as a subtle reminder. OK, maybe not that subtle.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Wendy ace
What a big surprise. I like it! Does this mean we get a selfie of a haircut next? The joy never ends. Excellent! Thanks for tagging five plus two. 🤍
November 15th, 2024  
Five plus Two ace
Well hello there Rick. do you need 2 bits to pay the Mrs.? Nice selfie.
November 15th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski ace
This would fit the November monthly theme "about me" very nicely. If interested tag it theme-november2024
Here is more information: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49934/new-monthly-theme-november-vote!!!-for-october's-finalists
November 15th, 2024  
