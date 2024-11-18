Sign up
252 / 365
Curios Curious Cat
The shelf is about 7 feet off the floor. This guy loves to assess from a height.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Tags
b&w
amyK
ace
I’m always surprised at the cat-acrobat abilities. Fun shot.
November 19th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@amyk
Thanks Amy!
November 19th, 2024
