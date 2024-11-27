Sign up
Previous
259 / 365
Mother Nature Reflecting On Concrete & Steel
This building was designed to play off the tall trees around it.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
2
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
259
photos
36
followers
44
following
70% complete
View this month »
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
27th November 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
trees
,
building
Suzanne
ace
I like your pov and the contrasts and juxtapositions you have captured in this.
November 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow wonderful pig and reflections
November 27th, 2024
