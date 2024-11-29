Sign up
Previous
260 / 365
Fractals of Man
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
2
2
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
260
photos
36
followers
44
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th November 2024 2:03pm
Tags
b&w
,
mirror
,
selfie
Wendy
ace
that is a cool selfie. those lines are fabulous. Well done!
November 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Clever!
November 29th, 2024
