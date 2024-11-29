Previous
Fractals of Man by rickaubin
260 / 365

Fractals of Man

29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Wendy ace
that is a cool selfie. those lines are fabulous. Well done!
November 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Clever!
November 29th, 2024  
