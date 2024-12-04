Previous
Speaker for the Speaker by rickaubin
264 / 365

Speaker for the Speaker

Just a speaker on a wall in a theater that was a little more interesting than “the” speaker.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact