271 / 365
Down Into the Light
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th December 2024 4:29pm
Tags
b&w
Babs
ace
I love this one it has an art deco feel to it fav
December 17th, 2024
