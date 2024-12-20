Sign up
273 / 365
Yeah, No
Display at the optometrist. Lady in the sunglasses ad peering around at the happy, pathetic snowman. And, today is my 1st year, 365 anniversary! Hoping to raise the percentage up this year.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th December 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
lol thats funny and true.... keep the snow out of our Florida :-) Congrats on completing your 1st year! 🥂
December 20th, 2024
