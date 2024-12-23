Previous
Marshmallows and Cranberries by rickaubin
276 / 365

Marshmallows and Cranberries

Or inedible garland… It could be garland.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Very festive!
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact