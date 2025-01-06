Previous
Rooftop Ruckus by rickaubin
289 / 365

Rooftop Ruckus

6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very dynamic
January 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lots of sky drama!
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact