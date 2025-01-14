Sign up
Previous
297 / 365
The Color of Light
Selective color strikes again. Here’s a night shot of a building were renovating that has different color temperature room lights.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
2
2
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Tags
window
Babs
ace
Love it, makes me think of the movie Rear Window. fav.
January 14th, 2025
Wendy
ace
I really like this. It is reminding me of the Ripley's building. As much as I like this, I still want to see it with everything lining up. Love the colors in an almost mono environment. I think I would end up stalking this building. So much potention.
January 14th, 2025
