Previous
The Color of Light by rickaubin
297 / 365

The Color of Light

Selective color strikes again. Here’s a night shot of a building were renovating that has different color temperature room lights.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love it, makes me think of the movie Rear Window. fav.
January 14th, 2025  
Wendy ace
I really like this. It is reminding me of the Ripley's building. As much as I like this, I still want to see it with everything lining up. Love the colors in an almost mono environment. I think I would end up stalking this building. So much potention.
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact