Boing! by rickaubin
298 / 365

Boing!

This bike had the innate ability to pop out from its practically monochrome environment. I believe it is either screaming, “Take me for a ride” or “take me inside.”
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
81% complete

Corinne C ace
Fantastic pop of red!
January 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 16th, 2025  
Lynda Parker
At least you can't miss it!
January 16th, 2025  
Joan ace
Great color pop!
January 16th, 2025  
