300 / 365
Downward Spiral
The staircase in Saint Simon's lighthouse
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
82% complete
300
365
iPhone 15
17th January 2025 1:32pm
b&w
mike
ace
excellent light capture
January 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Superb pov. Great in mono
January 17th, 2025
