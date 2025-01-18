Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
Pedantic Panes
Selective color strikes again!
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
3
2
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
301
photos
42
followers
57
following
82% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
Carole Sandford
ace
Cleverly done!
January 19th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
cool pov
January 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful find and composition
January 19th, 2025
