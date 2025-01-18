Previous
Pedantic Panes by rickaubin
301 / 365

Pedantic Panes

Selective color strikes again!
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Carole Sandford
Cleverly done!
January 19th, 2025  
Krista Marson
cool pov
January 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful find and composition
January 19th, 2025  
