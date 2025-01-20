Previous
New Fallen Snow by rickaubin
New Fallen Snow

Out back through the window screen.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Rick Aubin

Elisa Smith ace
That does look cold and beautiful even through the screen. I remember telling my mum that I wanted to see snow and have a white Christmas and she was (in a very heavy Finnish accent) 'baaaaah, it's wet and cold and annoying, I never want to see snow again' lol, I still want to see it though!
January 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely winter scene with that blanket of snow!
January 21st, 2025  
