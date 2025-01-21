Sign up
Previous
304 / 365
Orange you glad I didn’t say monochrome!
Oh selective color…
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
3
2
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
304
photos
43
followers
57
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
puns-1
Wendy
ace
Tag Puns-1 :-) Great shot.
January 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Clever
January 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
January 22nd, 2025
