Previous
Big Top in the Pines by rickaubin
307 / 365

Big Top in the Pines

Part of the equestrian veterinary site as viewed through the fifth floor window of mydoctor’s office.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Effective b&w
January 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I agree very effective in black and white
January 25th, 2025  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Delightful snow scene with lots of interesting texture!
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact