Previous
307 / 365
Big Top in the Pines
Part of the equestrian veterinary site as viewed through the fifth floor window of mydoctor’s office.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
4
1
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th January 2025 1:53pm
Tags
b&w
Suzanne
ace
Effective b&w
January 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I agree very effective in black and white
January 25th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Delightful snow scene with lots of interesting texture!
January 25th, 2025
