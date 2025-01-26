Sign up
Echo
These were obviously cheaper by the dozen.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Tags
b&w
Mags
ace
Outstanding b&w!
January 28th, 2025
