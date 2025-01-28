Previous
The Heart, the Window and the Spider Plant by rickaubin
311 / 365

The Heart, the Window and the Spider Plant

Stylized and saturated.
28th January 2025

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
85% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful colors and light!
January 28th, 2025  
