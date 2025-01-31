Sign up
Previous
314 / 365
Snowy Morning Sky
This reconstructed window flanked with bare trees caught my eye.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
1
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
314
photos
44
followers
57
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
1st February 2025 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
Christine Sztukowski
ace
wonderfully captured
February 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 1st, 2025
