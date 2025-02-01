Sign up
“Catch the Fly,” You Said. “What Could Go Wrong”
Salmon heads in the seafood cooler lamenting about bad choices.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
1st February 2025 4:38pm
Tags
b&w
