Decisions by rickaubin
318 / 365

Decisions

Almost B&W but pushed a little color back in.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
87% complete

Photo Details

amyK ace
The hints of color give it a nice feel
February 8th, 2025  
