Bridge Over Frozen Water by rickaubin
324 / 365

Bridge Over Frozen Water

Hard to believe there is a slow running stream under that bridge.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a fabulous winters scene. It is hard to think that there is stream below.
February 10th, 2025  
Rick Aubin ace
@carole_sandford Thanks Carole!
February 10th, 2025  
