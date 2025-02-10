Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
324 / 365
Bridge Over Frozen Water
Hard to believe there is a slow running stream under that bridge.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
324
photos
44
followers
57
following
88% complete
View this month »
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th February 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a fabulous winters scene. It is hard to think that there is stream below.
February 10th, 2025
Rick Aubin
ace
@carole_sandford
Thanks Carole!
February 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close