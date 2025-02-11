Sign up
Previous
325 / 365
Guster’s Regal Portrait
A dog walks in the snow and sees movement—setting up a doggone profile photo.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
1
1
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
325
photos
46
followers
58
following
89% complete
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th February 2025 3:29pm
Tags
dogs
PrzemekM
ace
Love the dog.
February 11th, 2025
