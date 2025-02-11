Previous
Guster’s Regal Portrait by rickaubin
325 / 365

Guster’s Regal Portrait

A dog walks in the snow and sees movement—setting up a doggone profile photo.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details

PrzemekM ace
Love the dog.
February 11th, 2025  
