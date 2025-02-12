Previous
Old Fashioned Patriot by rickaubin
326 / 365

Old Fashioned Patriot

Busy work day so here’s one from Sunday! My team wasn’t in the big game, but it didn’t stop me from using the glass. Edited with selective color today.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact