328 / 365
Tunnel of Tire
Getting some new sneakers for the car when I realized I was surrounded by stacks of tires.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
0
0
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
329
photos
46
followers
58
following
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th February 2025 4:43pm
Tags
b&w
