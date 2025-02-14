Previous
Tunnel of Tire by rickaubin
328 / 365

Tunnel of Tire

Getting some new sneakers for the car when I realized I was surrounded by stacks of tires.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
