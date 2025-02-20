Previous
Check Out Guitar George—He Knows All The Chords by rickaubin
334 / 365

Check Out Guitar George—He Knows All The Chords

My bandmate Dave doing his thing.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact