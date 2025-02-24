Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
When the Python Bursts
Or maybe it’s a busted vacuum hose— I dunno.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
3
1
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
338
photos
46
followers
58
following
92% complete
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th February 2025 4:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
Jackie Snider
Art all around us!
February 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Patterns everywhere
February 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 25th, 2025
