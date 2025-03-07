Previous
Purple Pillow in the Parlor by rickaubin
349 / 365

Purple Pillow in the Parlor

SC because a pretty, purple, pillow appeared.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome spot of color
March 9th, 2025  
amyK ace
Nice combination of patterns; cool b&w and fun SC
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact