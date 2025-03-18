Previous
Trax On Wax by rickaubin
360 / 365

Trax On Wax

Just spinning records.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
98% complete

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Great sense of spinning!
March 19th, 2025  
