The Bump by rickaubin
Photo 372

The Bump

Coming soon to a car seat near you! Our youngest with what will be our first grand baby in tow. Selective color to accentuate the bump.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
101% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful - congrats to all
April 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
I just learned that Harvy's Bakery is closing or is closed. What a sad loss. Are you getting any pictures?
April 12th, 2025  
