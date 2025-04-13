Previous
It’s a Girl! by rickaubin
Photo 374

It’s a Girl!

Guster is excited about his new niece, Clara Jean!
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww, congratulations
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact