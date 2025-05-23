Previous
Skyscraper Meets Forest by rickaubin
Skyscraper Meets Forest

There’s this resident hall that skirts nature. I’ve used it a lot from the outside. But this clicked with the May challenge.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely view
May 25th, 2025  
