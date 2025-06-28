Sign up
Previous
Photo 403
The Chair
Oddly placed chair as seen through a basement office window.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
403
photos
46
followers
59
following
110% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
27th June 2025 9:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
