Spider Invasion by rickaubin
Photo 431

Spider Invasion

Daddy Long Legs perched outside the garage door waiting to be let in.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
Christine Sztukowski
Nice close-up
September 4th, 2025  
