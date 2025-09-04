Sign up
Previous
Photo 433
Packard
Just a classic car sunning itself.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
3
2
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th September 2025 12:27pm
Tags
b&w
Bucktree
ace
A true classic and a fabulous pov. Nice find and capture.
September 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 4th, 2025
