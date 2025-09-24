Previous
The Jagged Edge by rickaubin
Photo 448

The Jagged Edge

What’s left behind after the ka-chunk of the paper towel holder.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so mundane and yet as an image so fantastic! instant fav
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact