Photo 448
The Jagged Edge
What’s left behind after the ka-chunk of the paper towel holder.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th September 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so mundane and yet as an image so fantastic! instant fav
September 26th, 2025
