Photo 504
Final Days of the Tanenbaum
One of many trees at the Mount Washington Hotel.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
365
iPhone 15
2nd January 2026 3:32pm
b&w
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 3rd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
January 3rd, 2026
