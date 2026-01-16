Previous
Relax by rickaubin
Photo 517

Relax

My daughter photographing the St Mary waterfront while I took her photo.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
Suzanne ace
Nice composition and b&w works well
January 17th, 2026  
