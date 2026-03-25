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Blue Seats at Johnson by rickaubin
Photo 558

Blue Seats at Johnson

Shot from stage at the Johnson Theater at UNH. Selective color for a little mystery.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
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Photo Details

howozzie ace
Great shot, love the selective coloring.
March 25th, 2026  
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