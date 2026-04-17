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Tangled Tree by rickaubin
Photo 568

Tangled Tree

Time and the elements…
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
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