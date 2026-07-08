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Backstage Behind The Scrim by rickaubin
Photo 624

Backstage Behind The Scrim

The pit band is behind the set. This is the conductors view.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
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